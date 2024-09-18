Related Articles
VIDEO: Kohler Energy Rebrands to focus on core strengths and growth

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division
Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

18 September 2024

In this exclusive interview, Power Progress’ Becky Schultz speaks with Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer, about the reasons behind the rebranding of Kohler Energy to Rehlko, what it will mean for both the company and its customers and what lies ahead for future product development.

Kohler Energy rebrands as Rehlko
Kohler Energy rebrands as Rehlko The new name will bring together Kohler Power Systems and Kohler Engines
