VIDEO: Kohler Energy Rebrands to focus on core strengths and growth
18 September 2024
In this exclusive interview, Power Progress’ Becky Schultz speaks with Francis Perrin, chief brand and sustainability officer, about the reasons behind the rebranding of Kohler Energy to Rehlko, what it will mean for both the company and its customers and what lies ahead for future product development.
