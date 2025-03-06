VM Motori compact marine engine with ZF Sail Drive

VM Motori offers the latest addition to its marine engine lineup, the VM MR504, a compact 2.0 L diesel engine available with a ZF Sail Drive transmission. The engine is designed to meet the needs of modern sailboats and catamarans.

The VM MR504 available with a ZF Sail Drive transmission. (Photo: VM Motori)

While suited for installation in small engine bays, the MR504 provides power outputs ranging from 40 to 170 hp. It features a 1,600-bar common rail injection system, fixed or variable geometry turbocharger and balance shafts. The engine is approved for use with HVO 100 fuel.

Separate fresh and saltwater cooling circuits with extractable hoses are designed to simplify maintenance, which the company said makes it easier for boat owners to keep their engines in top condition.

The available ZF Sail Drive is designed to reduce hydrodynamic resistance of the immersed section of the drive, and maximize thrust efficiency, through a design that positions the propeller parallel to the moving direction of the hull of the vessel. The engine can be positioned facing the bow or stern for design flexibility.

“The VM MR504 with ZF Sail Drive is a testament to VM Motori’s dedication to innovation and quality,” the company stated. “Its compact size, powerful performance and eco-friendly features make it an excellent choice for modern marine enthusiasts.”