Voith adds Sustainable T fluid couplings

Voith has advanced its portfolio of constant-fill fluid couplings with the availability of the Sustainable T hydrodynamic fluid couplings. The couplings are suited for extreme conditions in applications such as mining systems, including belt conveyors, crushers, impactors, separators and mixers. They can also be used in port facilities, construction machines and equipment, pumps and compressors and other industrial drive systems.

Sustainable T hydrodynamic fluid couplings. (Source: Voith)

One of the functional improvements of Sustainable T is the design of the fusible plug, which Voith said provides savings of up to 70% in terms of the amount of fusible alloy material used. The response behavior of the plug is also improved, plus Voith avoided using hazardous materials such as lead or cadmium in the slug.

Sustainable T constant-fill fluid couplings enable use of selected hydraulic fluids that are readily biodegradable. Other advancements include the ability to be operated with a mixture of water and selected antifreeze agents. The materials of the components can be selected for use to as low as to -40° C if necessary.

The company said its couplings retain the advantages of traditional Voith fluid couplings, including allowing soft starting of the system, dampening of torsional vibrations in the drivetrain during operation and protection of the system from torque overload.