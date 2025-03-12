Volvo Buses receives large electric bus order

VOlvo8900 Electric is available with two or three axles8900 Electric is available with two or three axles

Volvo Buses has received an order from public transport company Svealandstrafiken for a series of electric buses.

Following an initial order of 60 Volvo 8900 Electric models – the first order for the new bus – and 13 7900 Electric Articulated, the company has now ordered a further 33 7900 units for a total of 106 buses.

The Volvo 8900 Electric will operate in regional traffic in the counties of Västmanland and Örebro. Operation is expected to start in early 2027. The 7900 Electric Articulated city buses will operate over routes in the city of Örebro from 2026.

“We are particularly pleased to have received a major order for our new intercity bus, the Volvo 8900 Electric,” said Martin Spjern, market manager Sweden, Volvo Buses.

“For Svealandstrafiken, this is more than just an order for electric buses. They have a holistic perspective where social sustainability and service network have also been important factors in their choice of partner for the electrification of city and regional traffic.”

The 8900 is based on the Volvo BZR platform which allows customers to select the number of battery packs and recharging system.

The chassis units for the buses will be manufactured at Volvo Buses’ facilities in Borås and Uddevalla in Sweden. Bodies will be made at MCV, Volvo Buses’ partner in Egypt. A brand-new production facility is being built there to support assembly of complete Volvo Buses models.