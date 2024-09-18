Volvo CE adds 12-ton soil compactor to North America lineup

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) announced it is expanding its range of compaction equipment in North America with a new model targeting medium- to heavy-duty compaction jobs. The new SD125 soil compactor is designed to provide exceptional results with low operating and ownership costs. Volvo CE said this makes it a fit for both rental houses and highway contractors.

The new Volvo CE SD125 soil compactor will be the largest model in the company’s portfolio. (Photo: Volvo CE)

The 12-ton machine, which is being built at Volvo CE’s North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pa., will be the largest model in the company’s soil compaction portfolio, the company said, having an 84-in. smooth drum and an operating weight of 26,565 lb. (12,050 kg). Its specs are similar to the existing SD115 but with a drum shell that is 0.2 in. (5 mm) thicker and a heavier outer eccentric weight. Volvo CE said this results in an additional 935 lb. (424 kg) of mass on the drum, increasing the static load and eccentric force for a different amplitude profile.

“The SD125 is a direct response to dealers and customers who have asked for a machine that combines the quality and performance of the SD115 with the heavier weight of a 12-ton machine,” said Justin Zupanc, compaction product manager for Volvo CE.

The SD125 has a Tier 4F four-cylinder Volvo engine rated at 147.5 hp (110 kW). Active diesel particulate filter (DPF) regeneration eliminates material build-up, further reducing emissions, Volvo CE said. The engine is backed by Volvo dealer service and parts support and a 1,000-hour warranty.

Fuel consumption is reduced via a hydraulically operated engine cooling fan that Volvo CE said only runs when needed. Fan reverse is optional for cleaning out the coolers, and Volvo coolant is intended to protect the machine for up to 6,000 hours, the company said.

The SD125 has remote hydraulic test ports that can be configured for easy hydraulic checkpoints without having to open the system, Volvo CE said.

The ability to adjust dynamic drum forces as terrain and material depths change requires only the flip of a switch on the new SD125, the company said. Another switch adjusts the two drum frequencies to compensate for changing conditions, and a five-frequency feature is available as an option intended to further boost versatility and performance.

According to Volvo CE, the center joint provides +/-35 degrees of articulation and +/-12 degrees of drum oscillation. The result is stable yet flexible performance and greater operator comfort over rough terrain, the company said, adding that because the drum is in constant contact with the ground, compaction is smooth and uniform.

The additional static weight on the drum frame enhances stability and performance, Volvo CE said, with the ability to negotiate 35 percent slopes for better gradeability. The company added that the angled frame allows higher clearance in the approach to steep slopes and while loading, which eliminates the possibility of damaging the surface or the machine. The frame and articulation joint are covered by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty.

A heavy-duty axle is integrated into the drivetrain for an efficient rear wheel drive system, Volvo CE said, whicl the No-Spin differential increases traction, eliminates tire slippage and improves gradeability, performance and productivity. A high-traction variant is available for applications requiring additional torque, as with extreme slopes or thick lifts of loose material.

All three levels of Compact Assist software are available on the in-cab tablet — the Volvo Co-Pilot. The company said this allows users to determine the visibility, mapping and reporting features that are most important to them.

The emergency stop system on the SD125 shuts down the engine, applies the brakes and stops the machine’s movement if the operator rises from the seat for more than five seconds during operation.

The SD125 will be available for order in North America during the first half of 2025, Volvo CE said.