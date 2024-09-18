Volvo CE expands rigid hauler lineup

Volvo CE’s new R70 rigid hauler. (Photo: Volvo CE)

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has added two new sizes to its lineup in North America. Now, in addition to the R100 with a 105-ton payload, customers can selected the R60 (55-ton) and R70 (65-ton) for their fleets. Both are now available to order in North America.

The company said rigid haulers are known for high productivity with a low center of gravity, balanced weight and tough yet flexible chassis. The R60 has a body volume of 47 yd3 (36 m3), and the R70 offers 55.6 yd3 (42.5 m3), matched to the loading abilities of Volvo CE’s EC950 crawler excavator and L350H wheel loader. The machines have a V-shaped haul body for maximum load retention and minimal carry-back post dumping.

For speed and stability, the R60 and R70 are designed with a new adaptive retarder system that can automatically control the rear braking system when traveling downhill. When it comes to grip, the high-drive axle multiplication ensures maximum traction while the high-torque Cummins QSK 19 diesel engine rated 760 hp (in both models) reduces fuel consumption with an automatic adaptive gear selection called Volvo Dynamic Shift Control. The engine also has an ECO mode that defaults to the most efficient gear, while the auto engine idle reduces engine wear. Both features boost fuel efficiency as well.

For long downhauls, the haulers have gear-dependent speed control and a selectable brake or transmission retarder, which also helps reduce operator fatigue. The gearbox has overspeed protection and a neutral coast inhibitor for downhill travel. There is fail-safe braking and a secondary steering system to keep the machine safely on track.

Volvo CE said its dealer network stand ready to support them with parts and technicians on the ground. Both the R60 and R70 have 500-hour service intervals, and maintenance can be completed swiftly thanks to a straightforward machine design that includes grouped maintenance points located within easy reach either from the ground or the service platform. Common-sized bearings keep parts stocking simple and cost-effective.

On-board diagnostics provide insights into system pressures and temperatures and fault reporting to facilitate and speed up troubleshooting.

The new haulers are manufactured at Volvo’s plant in Motherwell, Scotland, a site that has been involved with rigid truck development for 75 years.