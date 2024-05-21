Volvo CE, Portable Electric unveil BESS with fast charging

The PU130 has a 130-kWh storage capacity and integrates Portable Electric’s 48V Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) technology. (Photo: Portable Electric)

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) and Portable Electric, a provider of clean energy portable and mobile electric generators or power stations, have launched the PU130 mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo), taking place in Las Vegas. The mobile charging unit, which is designed, engineered and built by Portable Electric, enables rapid recharging of electrified construction equipment.

The PU130 has a 130-kWh storage capacity and integrates Portable Electric’s proprietary 48V Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) technology to allow rapid recharging of electrified equipment at a 20-kW charge rate. The unit also simultaneously provides 40 kW of jobsite power to support tools, lighting, office trailers and more.

In addition, the PU130 hybridizes with other power generation systems for extended power, allowing for continuous operation with minimal environmental impact. Seamless connectivity with Neuron OS enables remote monitoring of the unit’s performance, optimization of charging schedules and proactive maintenance scheduling.

Volvo CE is adding the PU130 to its product portfolio. “The PU130 represents a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable construction practices,” said Ray Gallant, vice president of Volvo Construction Equipment. “By partnering with Portable Electric, we are delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Volvo Construction Equipment in bringing the PU130 to market,” added Keith Marett, CEO of Portable Electric. “This first-of-its-kind unit is a testament to our team’s dedication in helping reduce the use of carbon-intensive fuels at construction sites worldwide.

“By removing a key barrier of adoption, electrified equipment users can now reduce their downtime and increase their productivity through our rapid recharging technology.”