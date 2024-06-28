Volvo Penta, ADDA extend distribution to full NE US region

Volvo Penta engines (Photo: Atlantic Detroit Diesel-Allison)

Volvo Penta and Atlantic Detroit Diesel-Allison (ADDA) have extended existing distribution and support for the former’s power solutions to include the whole of the northeast United States.

The distribution partnership with ADDA covers Volvo Penta’s full portfolio of power solutions, together with 24/7 service and parts. The efforts are intended to reduce downtime and lower total cost of ownership.

“The partnership with ADDA is part of our mission to enhance and broaden Volvo Penta’s industrial service network through comprehensive territory management,” said Bill Pacey, acting director of industrial distribution, Volvo Penta of the Americas.

“Providing the resources for distributors to work directly with OEMs and dealers in the region, the extensive collaboration will help strengthen services and aftermarket support.”

ADDA will lead mobile repair services on equipment, as well as providing facilities with service teams for maintenance, including portable pumps, material handling equipment and generators.

ADDA serves a wide range of off-road industrial applications, including ports and inland construction sites across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and eastern Pennsylvania.

As a representative of Volvo Penta, distribution will cover both diesel and alternative fuel engines for a series of marine and industrial applications. The plant in Vara, Sweden, will deliver 3-, 4- and 5- liter diesel engines, while gasoline engines will be supplied from the plant in Lexington, Tennessee.