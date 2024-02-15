Volvo Penta and Aiab Energy expand BESS collaboration

Volvo Penta and Aiab Energy have expanded their 40-year relationship to include the supply of purpose-built BESS subsystems. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

As part of the diversification of its portfolio into battery energy storage systems (BESS), Aiab Energy has chosen to expand its long-time collaboration with Volvo Penta to providing an optimized BESS subsystem for the Swedish backup power company’s future BESS solutions.

Volvo Penta will supply Aiab Energy with a high-performance BESS subsystem comprised in part of energy-dense battery systems with optimized C-rates tailored for industrial use, enabling rapid charging and discharging, the company said. The battery systems, which originate from Volvo Group’s electrification platform, are used in heavy-duty applications such as electrified trucks, buses and construction equipment.

The purpose-built BESS subsystem is designed to be scalable up to hundreds of megawatts and is packaged in a safe, easy to integrate way, Volvo Penta added.

Volvo Penta’s BESS subsystem is comprised in part of energy-dense battery systems with optimized C-rates tailored for industrial use. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Aiab Energy primarily serves Swedish government entities, including hospitals and municipalities, as well as defense organizations and critical infrastructure. These sectors rely on the dependability and reliability of Aiab Energy’s standby and prime power solutions.

“By investing in BESS technology, Aiab Energy is not only advancing its capabilities but will also contribute to a cleaner, more resilient energy future,” said Jakob Sandwall, Aiab Energy CEO. “We’ve got a good history working with Volvo Penta. They are committed to supplying us and our customers with reliable and secure power solutions.”

Marcus Olsén, Volvo Penta area sales manager for the Nordics, added, “As the energy landscape evolves, we remain dedicated to supporting our customers in navigating the energy transition. Our collaboration with Aiab Energy underscores our commitment to providing top-tier solutions and showing up as a trusted partner in helping our customers move towards a more sustainable power generation segment.”