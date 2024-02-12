Volvo Penta offers Electronic Vessel Control upgrade

Volvo Penta announced it is offering tailored upgrades of its Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) for all eligible boats. In many cases, this will enable a substantial and optimized advance of the features and capabilities of older vessels, the company stated, adding that the EVC upgrade offer is the first initiative of its kind on this scale.

Volvo Penta estimates there are up to 50,000 boats in operation that would benefit from an upgrade of the EVC system. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Upgrades are available up to the current EVC-E4 generation. Volvo Penta estimates there are up to 50,000 boats in operation that would benefit from an upgrade of the EVC system.

The added functionality provided by the upgrade will vary; however, features such as Powertrim Assist, Cruise Control and Interceptors will become more widely accessible. Upgrades can also include Tow Mode and Trip Computer.

For customers with the Volvo Penta IPS platform, there is an opportunity to add Joystick Steering, Assisted Docking and Dynamic Positioning System (DPS). The Joystick Steering function enables one-handed steering at any speed with optimal response. Assisted Docking simplifies boat docking by removing the dynamics of wind and current. It will hold the boat’s positioning or heading at just a touch, the company said.

On top of additional functionality and technical features, the EVC upgrades include the option to add new instruments and displays, and potentially even a redesigned helm station with Glass Cockpit, new controls and displays, plus a full two-year Volvo Penta warranty when work is managed by an authorized dealer. In addition, customers can select the range of software upgrades they want to include.

Once upgrades are completed, new functionality becomes available immediately.

“An upgrade of the Electronic Vessel Control incorporates software and hardware, and a new helm station can transform a boat by making it more ergonomic and intuitive. As well as a modern look, owners get new technology including Glass Cockpit and the latest controls,” said David Aas, global product manager, Volvo Penta. “And when it’s time to sell the resale price could be higher. This is a great way to future-proof your boat and avoid any potential headaches further down the line as older components become harder to source.”

The scope of each vessel’s EVC upgrade kit depends on factors such as the number of drivelines, which drive system and engine are installed and which generation of EVC is in place.

“Solutions are tailor-made to each boat and owner,” said Aas. “To understand why this is necessary, it’s good to think of the advances in Electronic Vessel Control in the same way as mobile phones. If we look back 15 to 20 years, the mobile phones of that time were only able to do a fraction of what today’s phones can do. It’s the same with our Electronic Vessel Control. With an upgrade there’s an opportunity to get a more enjoyable and modern experience.”

EVC upgrade kits are available through Volvo Penta’s dealer network. To assess an upgrade, boat owners should contact their local dealer for an individualized report on the options available.