Volvo Trucks extends use of low-CO2 steel to all driveline types

Outline of frame material in FM Electric truck (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Back in 2022, Volvo Trucks reported that it was the world’s first truck OEM to introduce low-CO2 emissions steel in production of its electric trucks. The Swedish truck maker has now extended the use of the low-CO2 product to all driveline types.

Produced by Swedish steel company SSAB, the low-CO2 material is branded SSAB Zero. It is made from recycled metal which is reprocessed using fossil-free electricity and biogas. This delivers an 80% reduction in related CO2 when compared to conventional steel.

Over 2025, Volvo Trucks estimates that the frame rails in about 12,000 Volvo FH and FM models will be made from the low-CO2 emission steel. This will result in an estimated saving of 6,600 tonnes of CO2 equivalents.

As availability of the low-CO2 emission steel increases, the OEM further states that it will be used across other parts of the truck assembly.

In addition, there are plans to replace other materials in the truck bodies with low-emission alternatives.

“This is an additional step towards our zero emissions vision,” said Jan Hjelmgren, senior vice president, Product Management and Quality, Volvo Trucks.

“Steel is one of the main materials in our trucks. We are also looking to exchange other materials, such as aluminium and plastic, to low emission alternatives. We are proud to lead the way in the industry when it comes to sustainable material in our trucks.”

According to the OEM, steel comprises 47% of a Volvo FH diesel truck. This represents about 44% of the CO2 emissions from production (cradle to gate) out of the total 21 tons CO2 equivalents.

Other materials used across production of an FH truck include: cast iron (26%); polymers (11%); and aluminium (8%).