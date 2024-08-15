Volvo Trucks featuring new trucks, tech at IAA 2024

Volvo Trucks will show its new global product range at IAA Transportation 2024, including the new FH Aero. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks’ lineup at the IAA Transportation 2024 exhibition, which takes place in Hannover, Germany, Sept. 17-22, will highlight the company’s efforts to decarbonize transport and prevent accidents. The display will include trucks with battery-electric powertrains, fuel cells and renewable fuels in combustion engines.

The new FH Aero range scheduled to be on display was recently launched for Europe, Asia and Africa, including electric- and biofuel-powered variants. The VNL was introduced to the U.S. market on an all-new platform including advanced autonomous technologies. IAA will be the debut for the VNL in Europe.

The FM Low Entry will also be on hand, representing Volvo’s first truck developed only with a battery-electric powertrain and offering enhanced driver visibility for improved safety in city environments. The FH16 Aero will be shown with the all-new D17 17 L engine, which the company said adds power while reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Designed for tough tasks and optimized productivity, the truck is certified for HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and biodiesel B100.

In addition, Volvo Trucks will demonstrate its upcoming e-axle technology, which the company said is designed specifically for its next-generation battery-electric and fuel cell electric trucks and enables longer electric range and optimized drivability. A fuel cell test truck will also be part of the lineup

Several of trucks at IAA will be fitted with Volvo’s new Camera Monitor System (CMS), which allows for both improved aerodynamics and enhanced safety through better visibility. Volvo will also show new technologies and services in the pipeline for the next generation of trucks, including charging services for battery-electric trucks.

Visitors to IAA will find Volvo Trucks in Hall 21, booth B01, plus a lineup of trucks will be available for test drives on the IAA test track.