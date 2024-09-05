Volvo Trucks to offer electric truck with 600-km range
05 September 2024
Volvo Trucks plans to launch a long-range version of its FH Electric next year that it said will be able to reach up to 600 km on a single charge. This would enable transport companies to operate the vehicles on interregional and long-distance routes and to drive a full workday without recharging, the company said.
The enabler for the extended range is the e-axle, Volvo’s new driveline technology, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard, the company stated. Other contributors include more efficient batteries, a further improved battery management system and overall efficiency of the powertrain.
The long-range version of the FH Electric will be released for sale during the second half of 2025, adding to the company’s current portfolio of eight battery-electric truck models.
“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of electric trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances,” said Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks. “It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2.”
