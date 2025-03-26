Volvo unveils new and upgraded machines at World of Asphalt

Volvo Compaction machine lineup at World of Asphalt (Photo: Volvo)

Volvo Construction Equipment has unveiled new and upgraded machines at World of Asphalt in St, Louis, Missouri.

Updated machines include the SD75 and SD45 soil compactors and the PT125 pneumatic tire roller. The show is also the North American debut for the SD125 soil compactor and the A50 articulated hauler.

The SD75, SD45 and PT125 now use a shared wiring design to optimise commonality and ease of service. The PT125 has a new drive motor with integrated speed sensor.

The machines can now also receive over-the-air software updates. Telematics systems now include GSM/GPS and SATCOM antennas for improved connectivity.

In addition, new particulate filters have increased the scheduled replacement period from 3,000 to 6,000 operating hours. LED lighting has replaced halogen units.

Operator interface systems feature all-new software, a 5” screen, new keypads and a USB charging port. The SD75 also includes a ‘fan reverse’ menu selection and the option for a live-frequency selection feature that allows the operator to select by surface type.

Auto idle and auto shutdown are also included to help save fuel, together with a new fuel gauge.

Visitors also had the chance to se the new DD15 Electric asphalt compactor. This is a 1.5-ton double-drum machine with features similar to the 2.5-ton DD25 Electric.

The machine features a 24 kWh 48 V traction battery. The motor can deliver 12.1 hp/9 kW continuous and 21.5 hp/16 kW peak power. With a drum width of 35”/900 mm, the DD15 has an operating weight of 1,563 kg (3,447 lb).

The DD15 Electric can be recharged in 3.5 hours using a 240 V Level 2 charger, or in 12 hours using a 120 V Level 1 outlet.