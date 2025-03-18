Vredestein Traxion tyres for mid-size Claas tractors

Claas Arion tractor fitted with Vredestein Traxion tyres (Photo: Apollo Tyres)

Apollo Tyres is to introduce a range of 14 new Vredestein Traxion tyres for the Claas Arion 500 and 600 mid-size tractors.

The new Traxion tyres have been engineered to improve tractor performance, maximising fuel efficiency and overall productivity to deliver reduced operating costs. The tyres are said to improve driver comfort both on and off the road.

Apollo already manufactures tyres under the Vredestein brand for larger Claas tractor models, including the Axion 800 and 900 manufactured in Le Mans, France and the Xerion range, assembled in Harsewinkel, Germany.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Claas and expand the availability of our Traxion tyres across its tractor ranges,” said Laurence Bennett, head of Off-Highway Tyres at Apollo Tyres. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to product innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Apollo now offers tyres for a range of Claas product ranges, including harvesters, telehandlers, wheel loaders, and bale presses.

The new Vredestein Traxion tyre sizes are now available for selection on the Claas tractor configurator.