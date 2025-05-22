Wärtsilä engine to power Canadian fishing vessel

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its 20 main engine and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for a new 40.9m long state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed for lobster fishing. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2026.

The lobster fishing vessel ordered by Clearwater Seafoods will be powered by a Wärtsilä 20 main engine equipped with selective catalytic reduction system. (Photo: Wärtsilä )

The vessel has been ordered by Canadian operator Clearwater Seafoods and will be built at the Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark. The vessel has been designed to excel in demanding North Atlantic conditions where it will operate, with a strong focus on efficiency, safety and sustainability.

The Wärtsilä 20 is a compact, lightweight marine engine suited for gen-set and main engine applications. It is available in diesel and dual-fuel (diesel and LNG) versions in 4 L, 6 L, 8 L and 9 L configurations and power output ranging between 740 and 1,980 kW at 900, 1,000 and 1,200 rpm.

For the lobster fishing vessel, the overall performance of the engine and exhaust aftertreatment will be optimized further with the SCR, improving emissions reduction, noise abatement, and engine efficiency, said Wärtsilä.

“This is a specially designed vessel that could well influence future designs for the fishing industry. Efficiency has been the priority not only for the design, but also for all the onboard equipment. The Wärtsilä engine and SCR system will clearly deliver the required propulsion efficiency,” said David Birkwald Thorstensen, head of Sales at Hvide Sande Shipyard.

“Delivering an optimal and highly reliable solution for a fishing vessel requires a deep understanding of its various operational modes,” Stefan Nysjö, vice president of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine, commented. “Wärtsilä has an extensive track record in supplying solutions and services for the fishing sector, and we are delighted to be supporting Clearwater Seafoods and Hvide Sande with their goal of ensuring that the vessel operates safely, reliably, efficiently and sustainably.”