Wärtsilä Quantum High Energy storage system

The Quantum High Energy energy storage system. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä’s Quantum High Energy next-generation energy storage system incorporates advanced battery cells that provide high energy density (306 Ah), which it said optimizes the usable energy during the lifecycle and increases the energy density of storage facilities by 9%. The enhanced density reduces land requirements by up to 15% and can reduce the number of units required per facility, the company added.

Advanced safety features make the system the “safest, most competitive design on the market,” said Wärtsilä. They include:

Prefabricated firewalls to reduce the risk of unit-to-unit thermal propagation.

External door latches to provide first responders with safe and fast unit access.

Gas detection ports for external sampling.

Centrally located dual sprinkler systems for improved fire suppression.

Further design advancements include active dehumidification to combat moisture and condensation and leakage protection for coolant, electrolytes and low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

“Over the past year, we have conducted several large-scale fire safety tests and participated in numerous standards to improve the entire industry’s safety record,” said Darrell Furlong, director, Energy Storage Product Management and Hardware Engineering at Wärtsilä Energy. “And we are committed to continue pushing the envelope, and remain committed to maintaining our 100% fire safety record for our GridSolv Quantum energy storage system.”

Quantum is compatible with the GEMS Digital Energy Management Platform, which monitors, controls and optimizes energy assets on both site and portfolio levels.