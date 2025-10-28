Wärtsilä sees 7% sales growth in 2025

Wärtsilä’s interim report for the period from January to September 2025 showed a net sales increase of 7% year-over-year to EUR 4,912 million (4,595). The operating result increased by 20% to EUR 582 million (487), representing 11.9% of net sales (10.6).

The company saw a 5% increase in order intake to EUR 5,882 million (5,580) during the same period. Service order intake remained stable at EUR 2,782 million (2,805). The order book at the end of the period increased by 14% to EUR 8,637 million (7,583).

For the period from July to September 2025, Wärtsilä saw net sales decrease 5% to EUR 1,632 million (1,718). The operating result increased by 20% to EUR 230 million (192), representing 14.1% of net sales (11.2).

Wärtsilä gen set engine. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Order intake remained stable at EUR 1,790 million (1,803), with service order intake also stable at EUR 864 million (874).

“Wärtsilä’s third quarter of 2025 was characterized by steady activity in both the energy and marine markets,” said Hakan Agnevall, Wärtsilä president and CEO. “Order intake in the third quarter increased organically by 6%. Equipment order intake increased in Marine and Energy, while it decreased in Energy Storage.”

The company expects the demand environment in the energy market over the next 12 months (Q4 2025 to Q3 2026) to remain steady.

“In the energy market, global electricity demand continues to rise, driven by accelerating electrification across sectors, growing industrial activity and expanding data center capacity,” said Agnevall. “In parallel, the growing deployment of renewable energy is transforming power systems and increasing the need for flexible generation capacity.”

Wärtsilä expects demand in the marine market to increase in the coming 12 months. “In the marine market, sentiment has improved recently following a slow start to the year, supported by trade agreements between major economies and the resilience in global trade,” Agnevall noted.

The company further anticipates the demand environment for energy storage over the next 12 months to show improvement. However, the current geopolitical uncertainty particularly impacts this business and may affect growth.

“We are executing our strategy with discipline and purpose, supporting our customers to succeed in the fast-changing marine and energy sectors,” Agnevall stated. “We are building a resilient foundation for long-term success that enables us to innovate consistently, adapt swiftly and remain a trusted partner in an increasingly complex global environment.”