We have Power (Progress, that is)

Happy 2024! If you’re coming to the site for the first time in the New Year, you may have been surprised by the changes that have taken place. The Diesel Progress brands have undergone a major change, with the integration of Diesel Progress, Diesel Progress International, New Power Progress and elements of Diesel & Gas Turbine Worldwide into one collective site under the Power Progress umbrella. This change will also be reflected with the first print editions of 2024, transitioning to Power Progress and Power Progress International.

The objective behind this change isn’t to exclude diesel but to embrace all aspects of the power systems under development within the markets we cover. The systems and components that factor into the energy mix for today and tomorrow’s on- and off-highway equipment and power generation applications are evolving at a rapid pace. Power Progress better reflects this and encompasses the content we are already covering.

Our goal going forward is to deliver even more of the information you need to successfully develop products that meet your customers’ changing needs. Of course, with change comes challenges, so bear with us as we continue our own evolution to become the industry’s #1 power system and component resource.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts and share your ideas for how we can serve your needs even better. We look forward to hearing from you!