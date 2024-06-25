Weiler hosts inaugural AEM Manufacturing Express event

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has launched the “AEM Manufacturing Express” to showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovations that power modern equipment, as well as the innovative technologies, processes, people and products revolutionizing this industry across America, the association stated.

Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers

“The ‘AEM Manufacturing Express’ is an interactive mobile tour led by an AEM-branded bus featuring images of manufacturing employees that will travel this summer and fall (July 1-October 18, 2024) visiting 80 equipment manufacturers in 20 states,” noted Sandra Mason, director of Public Relations at AEM, in announcing the event. ”This is the largest public engagement initiative in AEM’s 130-year history, designed to celebrate the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry and tell the story of the 2.3 million men and women who work to help build, power and feed the world.”

The first stop for the Manufacturing Express will be in Knoxville, Iowa, on July 1, where Weiler, a manufacturer of purpose-built products for the heavy highway, commercial paving and quarry markets, will host the inaugural event at its 400,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility.

As part of the event, AEM member Weiler and its employees will be recognized for their contributions to the local community and manufacturing industry. According to the announcement, in less than 25 years, the company has grown into one of the largest employers in the area, with more than 675 workers in a town of 7,500.

“The Manufacturing Express celebrates our employees and community while highlighting our contribution to American manufacturing and the U.S. economy,” stated Pat Weiler, Weiler’s president and founder. “It’s an opportunity to invite policymakers and media to come together to learn more about Weiler and our role in driving innovation, economic growth and job creation in the region.”

Megan Tanel, president of AEM, said the association is “thrilled” to join community leaders and supporters to celebrate Weiler and highlight the importance of American off-highway equipment manufacturing in Knoxville.

“The AEM Manufacturing Express is more than just a bus tour,” she said. “It is an opportunity to tell the stories of the men and women of our industry in Knoxville and highlight how their grit, determination and can-do spirit has been pivotal to the American way of life.”

Manufacturing Express national tour information can be found at www.manufacturingexpress.org.