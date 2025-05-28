What is a Networking Forum & why should you be part of it?

On Oct. 6 in Louisville, Ky., Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group will be hosting the Power Progress Networking Forum, the first networking forum event ever held for the engine and powertrain industry.

The Power Progress Networking Forum is unlike any traditional exhibition or conference you may have attended before. So, what is it and why should you participate?

What it is

The aim of the Power Progress Networking Forum is to connect attendees (delegates) who are actively seeking new partners, products and solutions with companies who could fulfill their needs.

Delegates are matched with suppliers for a series of face-to-face meetings based on mutual interest – no hard sell and no time wasted on either side. Prescheduled, structured, one-on-one meetings are designed to foster targeted, high-value connections within a focused industry setting – without the distraction, or competition, of a trade show or related event.

Benefits for attendees

The networking forum accommodates your schedule by enabling you to preschedule discussions with top-tier suppliers. Suppliers are vetted to ensure they offer products and services aligned to your potential business needs. Simply use the available website (to be announced) to schedule a time slot with suppliers when it’s convenient for you.

Registration for the event is FREE and includes access to all other forum activities, including short, targeted presentations, social events and refreshments and the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we will join together to toast the past, present and future of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress).

Benefits for suppliers

The Power Progress Networking Forum offers a cost-effective, high-impact way to engage one-on-one with industry professionals and decision makers. Promote your products and services and network directly to potential, pre-selected and existing customers actively seeking your products, technology and services.

Stand out in a competitive market within this focused and intimate networking format that facilitates face-to-face connections with senior decision makers. Present your technology to an audience specifically looking for solutions and secure new clients and partnerships.

When and where is it?

The one-day event will take place Oct. 6th at the Galt House in downtown Louisville, Ky. Overlooking the waterfront from the heart of downtown, the Galt House is the largest hotel in Kentucky with a history dating back to the 1800s. This world-class venue is within walking distance to attractions, restaurants and more.

Hotel booking is now live and can be accessed via PowerProgressSummit.com.

Join us at the Power Progress Networking Forum to connect, collaborate and drive business forward!

Find out more at KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum or PowerProgressSummit.com.