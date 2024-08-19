Win FREE tickets to the Power Progress Summit

Power Progress is offering the chance to win two free tickets to the 2024 Power Progress Summit, the key event of the global engine and powertrain technology industry taking place Oct. 1-2, at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. And as an added bonus, everyone who enters will receive a 20% discount off the registration fee, just for participating!

The free tickets are available for people to win through a competition on the magazine’s social media platform on LinkedIn. All people have to do is follow the Power Progress page, like and share the official competition post and tag one colleague/friend in the comments section.

The deadline to enter is September 5, 2024, with winners to be selected at random and announced Sept. 6.

The competition prize has a total monetary value of US$580 per ticket and includes all event activities, including networking events and the awards ceremony; it does not include travel or accommodation costs.

The sixth annual Power Progress Summit provides a day and a half of insights on the dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies. With the theme “Developments in Digitalization & Decarbonization”, it will also bring in conversations related to automation and autonomy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and more in relation to their role in accelerating strategies to deliver more efficient and lower/zero-carbon solutions.

Partnering with this year’s program is the Off-Highway Conference, presented by Off-Highway Research, KHL Group’s industry leading data and research firm covering the global off-highway equipment markets. OHR will deliver state of the industry reports, both regional and global, and examine how alternative energy solutions will factor into the market outlook.

Click here for more information on the Power Progress Summit and even more reasons to join us in Chicago!