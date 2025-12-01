Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

WinGD shows X-DF-HP high-pressure LNG dual fuel engine

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

01 December 2025

WinGD X-DF tech was first launched in 2016 WinGD X-DF tech was first launched in 2016 (Photo: WinGD)

WinGD has presented its latest dual-fuel engine, the X-DF-HP. The engine is intended for use in ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

Unveiled at Marintec China 2025, the new diesel/LNG engine uses a high-pressure, dual-fuel system which will help deliver improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

Based on the diesel-only X92-B engine platform, the X-DF-HP builds on more than 100 years of working with high-pressure Diesel-cycle engines. The new engine joins the existing X-DF-M/E, which can use methanol and ethanol, and the X-DF-A, which uses ammonia as fuel.

The engine has similar installation requirements to other engines in the class, meaning it offers ease of fitting. It is also possible that existing installations of the X92-B could be retrofitted with high-pressure fuel systems from any of the above engines.

The engine further offers Tier 3 compliance using either diesel and LNG with only a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, helping to meet emissions limits in many regions.

Using fossil LNG returns a 15 to 20% reduction in GHG emissions, according to WinGD. Blending that with carbon-neutral synthetic or bio-LNG is said to further reduce emissions without the need for any modification.

The high-pressure fuel injection system has a series of advantages over existing models. Simple installation, low-cost auxiliary systes, plus low power consumption which can contribute to lower lifecycle costs. Only a very small quantity of pilot fuel is required, below 1% of total heat release.

WinGD further added that the engine has the lower methane slip to further reduce emissions.

Available in X82 and X92 bore sizes, first deliveries of the new X-DF-HP engine should be completed in 2028.

WinGD emissions dual-fuel engine LNG Marintec China 2025 X-DF-HP WinGD X-DF tech China
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
N.A. Classes 5-8 orders plunge in November
Preliminary data shows Class 8 orders plummeted 47% amid carrier profitability struggles
Yuchai jumps into European power market
The first appearance of China’s Yuchai Group at Agritechnica in 2025 signals a focus on building sales outside the home market
Daimler Truck, Torc Robotics select LiDAR Partner for autonomous trucks
InnovizTwo LiDAR to enable Level 4 autonomous capabilities for commercial trucks
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download