WinGD shows X-DF-HP high-pressure LNG dual fuel engine

WinGD X-DF tech was first launched in 2016 (Photo: WinGD)

WinGD has presented its latest dual-fuel engine, the X-DF-HP. The engine is intended for use in ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs).

Unveiled at Marintec China 2025, the new diesel/LNG engine uses a high-pressure, dual-fuel system which will help deliver improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

Based on the diesel-only X92-B engine platform, the X-DF-HP builds on more than 100 years of working with high-pressure Diesel-cycle engines. The new engine joins the existing X-DF-M/E, which can use methanol and ethanol, and the X-DF-A, which uses ammonia as fuel.

The engine has similar installation requirements to other engines in the class, meaning it offers ease of fitting. It is also possible that existing installations of the X92-B could be retrofitted with high-pressure fuel systems from any of the above engines.

The engine further offers Tier 3 compliance using either diesel and LNG with only a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, helping to meet emissions limits in many regions.

Using fossil LNG returns a 15 to 20% reduction in GHG emissions, according to WinGD. Blending that with carbon-neutral synthetic or bio-LNG is said to further reduce emissions without the need for any modification.

The high-pressure fuel injection system has a series of advantages over existing models. Simple installation, low-cost auxiliary systes, plus low power consumption which can contribute to lower lifecycle costs. Only a very small quantity of pilot fuel is required, below 1% of total heat release.

WinGD further added that the engine has the lower methane slip to further reduce emissions.

Available in X82 and X92 bore sizes, first deliveries of the new X-DF-HP engine should be completed in 2028.