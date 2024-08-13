WinGD to start field tests of marine VCR tech

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

13 August 2024

Representatives of WinGD, CMA CGM and MES-DU teams complete testing at MES-DU Representatives of WinGD, CMA CGM and MES-DU teams complete testing at MES-DU (Photo: WinGD)

Swiss marine power company WinGD has reported that its variable compression ratio (VCR) tech is to be trialled onboard a vessel operated by global shipping line CMA CGM.

The collaboration is the first field test of the new dual-fuel engine, which comes after factory tests showed ‘significant improvements’ when using diesel and LNG fuel.

VCR dynamically adapts the cylinder compression ratio in X-DF dual-fuel engines according to the fuel being used, ambient conditions and engine load. This helps to reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions.

This is said to be the first use of VCR tech in a marine engine, which usually employ a fixed design parameter.

Onboard testing is expected to begin following the dry-docking of the vessel in September, at which point the VCR tech will be installed on the WinGD RT-flex50DF dual-fuel engine. Testing will be used to confirm operability and reliability.

CMA CDM has set a target of reaching net zero carbon output by 2050 across existing and new ships.

The operational flexibility, fuel savings and methane slip reductions achieved by VCR tech are set to help ship owners and operators achieve their own carbon reduction goals. This will be further supported by the switch from fossil to synthetic or biomass-derived LNG.

