Wrightbus appoints new CEO

Wrightbus, which specializes in zero-emission public transport, has announced the appointment of Axel J. Maschka as its new CEO. He takes over from Jean-Marc Gales, who became Deputy Chairman of the company effective Dec. 1.

Axel J. Maschka

According to the announcement, Maschka is a transport industry expert who has held senior positions around the world with Hyundai Mobis, Valeo, Volvo, Continental, Leclanché, Bosch and Mercedes-Benz. He has worked across the globe, including time spent in Europe, Korea and Asia.

“I am delighted to be taking over at Wrightbus and I have been given an extremely warm welcome – from owner Jo Bamford through to the people I have met on the shop floor,” Maschka stated.

He noted that the company is very different from the business launched in 1946 and later bought out of administration by Bamford in 2019. It has since grown from 43 employees to 2,300.

Maschka said concentrating on the fundamentals would help Wrightbus grow its market share around the world.

“We offer so much alongside the actual bus itself,” he stated. “Being part of the HydraB Group gives us access to a whole portfolio of companies offering everything from depot infrastructure and charging to service and maintenance.

“I firmly believe we have the right people, the right skills and the right facilities to develop this historic company and put it on the world stage. Offering a complete solution really helps us stand out in the market.”