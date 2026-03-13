W.W. Williams expands California footprint

W.W. Williams, a multi-line engine, transmission, and power generation distributor, has acquired Valley Power Systems Inc. The latter company has served the California market for decades as an authorized engine distributor and multi-line service provider.

The transaction is expected to accelerate W.W. Williams’ expansion in the California market as a full-service provider across on-highway, off-highway and power generation segments.

W.W. Williams has acquired Valley Power Systems, a California-based distributor of industrial power systems and solutions founded in 1949. (Photo: W.W. Williams)

Valley Power Systems is a factory-authorized power solutions provider for brands such as Allison Transmission, Atlas Copco, Blue Star Power Systems, Detroit Diesel, Deutz, Isuzu Diesel, Northern Lights and ValleyBuilt, a line of rebuilt Allison transmissions.

“This acquisition is a defining moment in our California strategy. Valley Power Systems established OEM relationships, its power generation expertise, and its loyal customer base in some of the state’s most active industrial corridors to give us an immediate and meaningful presence,” said Marc Buncher, president and CEO of W.W. Williams, based in Dublin, Ohio.

W.W. Williams has 52 locations nationwide that are dedicated to on-highway, off-highway, power generation, marine, mining, fire pump, refrigeration and mobile fleet service solutions. It is a distributor for brands such as Volvo Penta, Deutz and Allison Transmissions.