XCMG opens new machine service location in Saudi Arabia

XCMG’s 4,000-ton XGC88000 completed its first assignment in Saudi Arabia in 2019 (Photo: XCMG)

XCMG has opened a new project service location in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, as it looks to extend its presence in the Middle East.

The new site joins existing service centers in Riyadh, Jaddah and Tabuk.

The opening also includes a new transit warehouse, component warehouse for ‘key projects’ and a training center which will offer skills education.

“As a pioneer in sustainability who is continuing to push for low-carbon development, XCMG hopes to join hands with our partners in Saudi Arabia to empower the nation’s 2030 vision, foster closer, high-quality China-Saudi collaboration in the Belt and Road Initiative that is built upon the spirit of the ancient silk road,” said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

XCMG has been involved in a series of recent projects across the Kingdom, including the Saudi Red Sea Project, the Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) project and the Neom project.

The new service location builds on the existing service network in Saudi Arabia, with the goal of boosting service efficiency across the region.