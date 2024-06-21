XCMG reaches production milestone in Brazil

The 23,456th machine rolling off the line at Pousse Alegre (Photo: XCMG)

Chinese machine OEM XCMG has reported that it is expanding its business in Brazil. This, as it has reached the auspicious local production figure of 23,456 machines.

The 23,456th machine to be assembled at the Pousse Alegre plant in Minas Gerais was an XC958BR loader. The machine will be sent to Simak Rent, a leading machinery and construction equipment company in Brazil.

The plant has now been in place for about a decade. In addition to assembly operations, the site also develops new technology which is implemented on new machines.

Machine assembly is further supported by in-house production of various structural machine parts. Whole-machine production is managed by systems from SAP, PDM, WMS and various other providers.

“XCMG has achieved critical success in innovation,” said Simak CEO, Anderson Abreu. “Simak has incorporated several of XCMG’s electrified and intelligent products into our equipment portfolio.”

Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery said: “Looking ahead, XCMG Brazil will keep on firmly implementing its localization strategy, aiming to collectively advance the exploration of more opportunities.”

The Pousse Alegre plant has about 1500 employees.