Yanmar acquires Claas India

Yanmar Holdings Co. announced it is acquiring all shares of agricultural machinery maker Claas India. The acquisition is being handled via Yanmar Coromandel Agrisolutions and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

Yanmar said the move is intended to accelerate the expansion of Yanmar Agribusiness in India by bringing into its fold a company with a world-class facility and a proven track record in producing high-quality and durable combine harvesters.

“India is one of the world’s top grain producers and represents a crucial market for our agribusiness,” said Kemal Shoshi, president of Yanmar Agribusiness. “This acquisition will enable us to offer a wider range of products, significantly enhancing Yanmar’s presence in India. We look forward to leveraging both companies’ strengths to deliver Yanmar’s products to more customers.”

Claas Group CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr said Class and Yanmar have many values in common, “such as a strong commitment to technical quality, reliable machinery and building strong relationships with stakeholders, in particular agricultural customers.”

Mohr added, “Claas will continue to stand behind Claas machinery and further grow its engineering and sourcing activities in India.”