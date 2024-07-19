Yanmar commercializes compact fuel cell power system

Yanmar Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (Yanmar ES), a subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Yanmar Holdings, has commercialized the HP35FA1Z, a compact and multi-unit controllable hydrogen fuel cell power generation system. The company said it will begin accepting orders in Japan from Sept. 2, 2024.

The HP35FA1Z hydrogen fuel cell power generation system. (Photo: Yanmar)

The HP35FA1Z utilizes a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and has a power output of 35 kW during grid connection and 35 kVA during standalone operation. The compact unit weighs 1,650 kg and measures 2,340 mm wide and 900 mm deep with has a height of 2,290 mm.

The system does not emit greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) or air pollutants such nitrogen oxides (NOx) during operation, said Yanmar ES, providing a clean power supply. Its compact design includes all necessary operating equipment, simplifying installation and achieving one of the smallest footprints in its power output class, the company added.

The HP35FA1Z supports the integrated control of up to 16 units, allowing for adjustment of operating units and output control based on power demand and available hydrogen supply, as well as expansion to meet decarbonization goals. Autonomous power output (blackout specification) enables power supply during outages.

Simplified on-site installation is achievable, said Yanmar ES, due to the inclusion of related equipment such as grid-interconnected power conversion devices.