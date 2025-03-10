Yanmar launches Electrification Unit

Yanmar is set to officially launch a new organization dedicated to advancing electrification in the compact off-highway segment. The company’s new Electrification Unit, which will commence operations in April 2025, will focus on delivering a diverse portfolio of e-powertrain solutions, including batteries and e-drives.

As a component manufacturer, supplier, and integrator, the new unit will work closely with Yanmar’s long-standing customers to electrify applications such as excavators, wheel loaders, and other industrial machinery. The new Electrification Unit will concentrate on three primary product areas: Yanmar-branded industrial machinery, machinery for OEMs, and components and e-powertrains for industrial machinery. By advancing these key sectors, the unit aims to drive innovation and reinforce Yanmar’s leadership in the transition to zero-emission solutions.

“This initiative is a major milestone in Yanmar’s commitment to realizing our brand statement, ‘A Sustainable Future.’ The development of e-powertrains is crucial for adapting the expertise we have built with diesel engines to a broader range of applications beyond just construction and agricultural machinery, and it represents an important step towards achieving carbon neutrality.” said Tetsuya Yamamoto, Chief Operating Officer, Yanmar Holdings. “As we face the challenges of climate change and strive for a sustainable society, it is essential to accelerate the development and adoption of electric powertrains that not only enhance product performance but also contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Yanmar’s new Electrification Unit will develop customer solutions in the electrified off-highway domain. (Illustration: Yanmar)

Sustainable innovation

Yanmar said it has heavily invested in research and development in recent years to establish itself as a leader in zero-emission technologies. This includes strategic acquisitions, such as the 2022 acquisition of Eleo Technologies, which has strengthened Yanmar’s battery capabilities.

The Electrification Unit will operate with autonomy, allowing for agile decision-making and innovation in the fields of electric machinery, e-powertrains, and battery systems. Operating on a global scale, the unit will utilize an international network of teams and resources to ensure worldwide reach and localized expertise.

By drawing on the Yanmar Group’s resources, including its technical expertise, service and support network, and understanding of application requirements, the new entity will work to develop solutions that directly address the industry’s electrification challenges.

The establishment of the Electrification Unit aligns with Yanmar’s broader Green Challenge 2050 initiative, reinforcing the company’s commitment to a sustainable future. In addition to electrification, Yanmar is actively exploring hydrogen and alternative non-carbon fuels, and resource recycling solutions to drive further advancements in environmental responsibility and carbon reduction.

Leadership and integration

Marko Dekena has been appointed to lead the Electrification Unit. With a long and distinguished career in electric and alternative energy powertrains within the automobile industry, Dekena brings deep technical expertise and strategic vision to Yanmar’s push toward electrification. His experience in developing, integrating and scaling sustainable powertrain solutions makes him uniquely qualified to lead this new division.

“By leveraging Yanmar’s deep understanding of our customers’ needs, we are dedicated to delivering technologies that will accelerate the transition toward zero emissions,” said Dekena. The new unit will draw upon Yanmar’s existing e-powertrain initiatives, such as Eleo Technologies’ battery activities, which will be integrated into the new Electrification Unit while continuing to operate on their current locations.