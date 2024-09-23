Yanmar launches first electric propulsion product

Netherlands-based Yanmar Marine International (YMI) has launched the E-Saildrive, its first electric propulsion product that it said is designed to provide an easy transition to emission-free sailing.

The SDe7, SDe10 and SDe15 delivering up to 15 kW of power for sailboats under 40 ft. (Photo: Yanmar Marine International)

Launched globally at Cannes Yachting Festival and Newport International Boat Show, the E-Saildrive range utilizes a plug-and-play platform for ease of installation and connection. It combines with an integrated gear, motor, motor controller and cooling system to facilitate the switch to 100% electric boating.

Three models are available – the SDe7, the SDe10 and the SDe15 – delivering up to 15 kW of power for sailboats under 40 ft. (depending on application and displacement). The drive is a drop-in replacement for a Yanmar YM engine. No hull modifications needed, enabling the boatbuilder to offer them interchangeably or introduce an SDe refit.

The new bright and colorful 4.3-in. optically bonded TFT display has an IPX7 waterproof rating and anti-fog coating. Control heads are available as a side mount or top mount with a modern alloy design.

“The launch of the E-Saildrive is a significant moment in our aim to reduce the environmental impact of sailing,” said Floris Lettinga, director of sales and marketing, Yanmar Marine International. “Our integrated system has a host of innovative features to provide boaters an easy switch to 100% emissions-free sailing. We are confident in the E-Saildrive’s engineering and will work with our network of dealers and distributors to ensure that technical support is available worldwide.”