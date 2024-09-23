Yanmar launches first electric propulsion product
23 September 2024
Netherlands-based Yanmar Marine International (YMI) has launched the E-Saildrive, its first electric propulsion product that it said is designed to provide an easy transition to emission-free sailing.
Launched globally at Cannes Yachting Festival and Newport International Boat Show, the E-Saildrive range utilizes a plug-and-play platform for ease of installation and connection. It combines with an integrated gear, motor, motor controller and cooling system to facilitate the switch to 100% electric boating.
Three models are available – the SDe7, the SDe10 and the SDe15 – delivering up to 15 kW of power for sailboats under 40 ft. (depending on application and displacement). The drive is a drop-in replacement for a Yanmar YM engine. No hull modifications needed, enabling the boatbuilder to offer them interchangeably or introduce an SDe refit.
The new bright and colorful 4.3-in. optically bonded TFT display has an IPX7 waterproof rating and anti-fog coating. Control heads are available as a side mount or top mount with a modern alloy design.
“The launch of the E-Saildrive is a significant moment in our aim to reduce the environmental impact of sailing,” said Floris Lettinga, director of sales and marketing, Yanmar Marine International. “Our integrated system has a host of innovative features to provide boaters an easy switch to 100% emissions-free sailing. We are confident in the E-Saildrive’s engineering and will work with our network of dealers and distributors to ensure that technical support is available worldwide.”
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now