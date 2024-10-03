Yanmar names execs for compact equipment, marine

Osaka, Japan-based Yanmar Holdings has announced two senior-level appointments intended to enhance growth in the compact equipment and marine sectors.

Naoki Maehara

Effective October 1st, Naoki Maehara will lead the newly created Asia, Oceania and Latin America (AOLA) region on behalf of Yanmar Compact Equipment (Yanmar CE). Maehara’s appointment as the inaugural president marks a significant milestone for Yanmar CE, the company said, as it aims to expand its footprint in some of the “world’s fastest-growing economies.”

Currently, business in the AOLA region spans 26 countries, including major markets such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia. and Australia. The long-term potential for compact equipment sales growth in the region is being driven by urbanization, industrial development and the shift towards machine-assisted labor, particularly in sectors such as construction, utilities and demolition, the announcement noted.

Maehara has more than two decades of domestic and international experience with Yanmar in marketing and strategy roles in multiple divisions (Marine, Agriculture, Construction and Yanmar Holdings headquarter). He most recently served as chief strategy officer of Yanmar CE.

Maehara’s leadership of the AOLA region will focus on executing the company’s strategic vision and driving growth in these key markets.

“AOLA presents unique growth opportunities,” he stated. “Customer requirements differ greatly in these developing nations, where durability and competitive pricing are essential, compared to the high-end market demands of customers in markets such as Japan, Europe and the U.S.”

Growth objectives for the region will include developing a more market-appropriate product portfolio, strengthening the distribution channel and boosting organizational growth. The company plans to leverage its market presence in countries like Brazil, South Korea and New Zealand, and grow its presence in markets such as Thailand and India.

New president for Marine

Yanmar Marine International B.V., a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, also announced the appointment of Wouter-Jan van der Wurff as chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Wouter-Jan van Der Wurff

Prior to joining the company, Van der Wurff served as the CEO of Cable Connectivity Group, headquartered in The Netherlands. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in guiding the company through significant growth and transition, including its integration into Infinite Electronics Inc. in early 2023.

Commenting on his appointment, Van der Wurff said, “I am thrilled to be joining Yanmar Marine International and leading a team dedicated to innovation and shaping the future of the marine industry.”

He went on to describe the company as “a group with a rich marine legacy that spans brands across propulsion solutions, accessories and associated equipment, with a pioneering focus on sustainability.”