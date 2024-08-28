Yanmar targets rural landowners with SM Series tractors

The SM240 and SM475 tractors are designed to offer optimal performance and reliability for rural landowners. (Photo: Yanmar America)

Yanmar America has unveiled the SM240, available in a clutch-less hydrostatic transmission variant and a gear-driven variant, and the SM475, Yanmar’s highest horsepower tractor in North America. The company said all three models are specifically tailored for the needs of rural landowners.

The SM240 has a 36.9-hp Yanmar TNV engine that provides maximum torque at lower rpms, enabling it to handle heavy loads and challenging operations. The front-end loader provides over 2,000 lbs. of lift capacity. Safety and convenience features include a foldable ROPS, joystick-operated front-end loader, and an ergonomic operator station for style and comfort. The SM240H variant adds a clutch-free hydrostatic transmission for ease of use.

The 74-hp SM475 has a front loader lift capacity of 3,325 lbs. Yanmar said the new model combines advanced technology and luxury design for optimal performance and comfort. It has a clutch-less power shuttle transmission for ease of operation. Adjustments to power steering, tilt, implements and an optional joystick-controlled loader can be made without leaving the operator seat. The dual-entry deluxe cab, advanced climate control, ergonomic operator station with a digital command hub and immersive audio system are designed to provide optimal comfort while working.

The SM series comes with Yanmar’s 10-year 3,000-hour limited powertrain warranty.