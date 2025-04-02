Yanmar to highlight hydrogen and electric power in Munich

Yanmar hydrogen internal combustion engine concept (Photo: Yanmar)

In January 2024, Yanmar reported that it had started development of a hydrogen-fuel four-stroke engine. At Bauma 2025 (Hall A4, Stand 425), the Japanese power solutions specialist will show two concept versions of an H2 internal combustion engine for off-highway applications.

Based on the 4TN101 diesel, the related hydrogen engine retains the same 3.8-litre displacement. According to Yanmar this demonstrates that ‘it is possible to hydrogenise fuel while maintaining a high level of engine design commonality’.

Also on the stand, Yanmar will unveil its e-powertrain package, together with details of its related software and R& services.

In this role, the company acts as an integrator, tailoring solutions to the specific needs of the OEM customer. This can include planning, systems engineering, design validation, together with systems evaluation, procurement, manufacturing and quality assurance.

Visitors to the Yanmar stand at Bauma will be able to see a representation of these services in a wheel loader showcasing the series of e-powertrain solutions, as well as both standard and custom high-energy-density lithium-ion battery packs.