Yanmar unveils prototype electric compact ag machine

No driver’s seat and remote control operation increase operator safety. (Photo: Yanmar AG)

Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd. (Yanmar AG), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has become the latest company to enter the fray of electric-powered agricultural machines. At a recent stakeholder event, it revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions in agriculture. The prototype machine was unveiled with a goal of contributing to the decarbonization of the agricultural sector.

The machine, which incorporates a battery-electric powertrain, is designed to accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, snow removal and cultivating. The use of crawlers instead of wheels allows for stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain.

The e-X1 is designed to accommodate implements at the front and rear. (Photo: Yanmar AG)

No driver’s seat and remote-control operation are intended to increase operator safety during agricultural tasks. The incorporation of autonomous driving features is also under consideration, the company noted.

Yanmar AG plans to initiate market monitoring in 2025 and actively progress toward series production through rigorous design and testing.