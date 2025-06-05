Power Progress Networking Forum welcomes Ymer Technology

The list of supplier companies participating in the Power Progress Networking Forum has grown with the addition of Ymer Technology, a leading supplier of customized thermal management and cooling systems for the off-highway Industry.

Ymer Technology serves as a partner in the development and manufacturing of cooling and thermal management solutions for construction, transportation, logistics and specialty vehicles – regardless of driveline configuration. Founded in 2005 in Stockholm, Sweden, the company expanded into the U.S. in 2015 with a manufacturing site in Houston, Texas. It’s U.S. operations relocated to Buffalo Grove, Ill., in 2023, with its recently introduced thermal management systems (TMS) introduced into the U.S. market the following year.

Learn more about Ymer Technology and its capabilities – alongside such suppliers as Kiloskar, Rehlko and Zenith Power Products – at the industry-first Power Progress Networking Forum, which will take place Oct. 6th, in Louisville, Ky., the day prior to the opening of the Utility Expo. The forum is part of the 90th anniversary celebration of Power Progress (formerly Diesel Progress) and will be hosted by the team at Power Progress, Power Progress International and KHL Group.

The forum will connect buyers and suppliers in the engine and powertrain industry in a one-day event held at the historic Galt House Hotel in the city’s downtown area. It will consist of prescheduled, structured one-on-one meetings with key industry suppliers. Learn more about the forum and how it works by clicking below.

Registration for the forum is FREE for delegates and includes access to short, targeted presentations, networking events and refreshments and the exclusive 90th Anniversary Celebration where we toast the past, present and future of Power Progress.

Learn more about the Power Progress Networking Forum at KHLForums.com/PowerProgressForum or PowerProgressSummit.com.