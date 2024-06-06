ZF North America names Gutierrez president

ZF North America announced that Ramiro Gutierrez has joined ZF North America, Inc. as president of North America. He will report to Board of Management member Dr. Peter Holdmann.

Effective June 3, Ramiro Gutierrez assumed the role of president of ZF North America Inc. (Photo: ZF)

“ZF has experienced an impressive transformation from a world-class provider of transmission technology to one of the largest global technology companies,” said Gutierrez. “We are helping make mobility safer and cleaner for everyone. I’m excited to be back with this team and to continue to strengthen our ability to help our customers with the future of mobility.”

Gutierrez has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has previously worked at Aptiv, ZF-TRW and Dalphimetal. Previously, he was president of Engineered Structures at Howmet Aerospace in Cleveland, Ohio.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Vigo & Santiago de Compostela University, Spain in 1992. He completed the Executive LEAD program at the Ross Business School, University of Michigan, in 2013.

Gutierrez will be based out of ZF’s North America headquarters in Northville, Mich.