ZF North America names Gutierrez president

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

06 June 2024

He rejoins ZF to assume regional leadership position

ZF North America announced that Ramiro Gutierrez has joined ZF North America, Inc. as president of North America. He will report to Board of Management member Dr. Peter Holdmann.

Effective June 3, Ramiro Gutierrez assumed the role of president of ZF North America Inc. (Photo: ZF)

“ZF has experienced an impressive transformation from a world-class provider of transmission technology to one of the largest global technology companies,” said Gutierrez. “We are helping make mobility safer and cleaner for everyone. I’m excited to be back with this team and to continue to strengthen our ability to help our customers with the future of mobility.”

Gutierrez has 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and has previously worked at Aptiv, ZF-TRW and Dalphimetal. Previously, he was president of Engineered Structures at Howmet Aerospace in Cleveland, Ohio.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Vigo & Santiago de Compostela University, Spain in 1992. He completed the Executive LEAD program at the Ross Business School, University of Michigan, in 2013.

Gutierrez will be based out of ZF’s North America headquarters in Northville, Mich.

Industry News Newsmakers
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA