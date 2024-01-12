ZF to deliver transmission for new Caudwell marine engine

Caudwell V6 turbodiesel outboard engine (Photo: Caudwell Marine)

Caudwell Marine and ZF are to partner on a project intended to enhance the performance of Caudwell’s new V6 turbodiesel outboard marine engine. The engine has an output of 300 hp.

As part of the project, ZF has developed a twin-clutch transmission designed to work with the V6 engine and integrated Axis Drive dual-propeller steering system.

The project will also leverage ZF’s experience in precision manufacturing.

“Initial design and development discussions [with ZF] started some years ago and our relationship has grown as we now reach the point of series product units,” said Peter Ordway, commercial director at Caudwell Marine.

“Together with ZF, we are very confident that we will deliver a product that exceeds the expectations of marine professionals and commercial operators alike.”

Revealed in mid-2023, the new 300 hp V6 engine is set for first deliveries over 2024.