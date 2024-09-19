ZF to supply Ford Trucks with components for new electric models

Ford Trucks Electric Rigid at IAA Transportation 2024 (Photo: ZF)

The Commercial Vehicle Solutions division of ZF has secured an agreement to supply Ford Trucks with e-motors for its upcoming range of electrified vehicles.

“With Ford Trucks, we have gained a major international customer for our new e-mobility drive platform. This underlines our leading position in Europe for electric commercial drives,” said Prof. Dr. Peter Laier, member of the ZF Board of Management with responsibility for the Commercial Vehicle Solutions division.

The deal with ZF will start with supply of the CeTrax 2 dual electric central drive for Ford Trucks’ heavy-duty Electric Rigid. The new model had its world premiere at the IAA Transportation 2024 trade fair in Hanover, Germany.

Other electric drive variants will be supplied as more models enter production.

The compact and modular design of the CeTrax 2 series allows the drives to fit within the same space as a conventional ICE transmission.

CeTrax 2 dual electric central drive (Photo: ZF)

This gives the manufacturer flexibility to install either a combustion engine or electric drivetrain on the same production line. The flex is particularly useful as the electrified vehicle market continues to evolve.

In addition, ZF will also equip the Electric Rigid with its electrically-powered hydraulic steering pump. Using an e-motor, the steering system is designed to provide on-demand hydraulic flow, rather than maintaining continuous pressure as with a standard hydraulic system.

Independent from the drivetrain, the system can help improve overall energy efficiency across the vehicle.

Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks vice president, said: “Ford Trucks has always been at the forefront of innovation in the heavy commercial vehicle industry, and this new agreement with ZF further solidifies its mission to lead the shift towards sustainable transport.”