ZO Motors NA, ITD Industries sign MoU for new energy CV distribution

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

31 May 2024

ZO Motors ZM8 CV ZO Motors’ ZM8 battery-electric CV (Photo: ZO Motors)

ZO Motors North America and ITD Industries have entered into a memorandum of understanding which will see ITD become the exclusive distributor for ZM Trucks’ zero-emission battery-electric and fuel cell commercial vehicles in Canada.

This will reportedly make ITD the top supplier of ‘new energy’ trucks in the region.

ZM Trucks is part of ZO Motors, a recent addition to the zero-emission commercial truck market. A subsidiary of ZO Motors Tokyo, the company specializes in R&D, manufacturing and sales of new energy commercial vehicles.

In addition to the battery-electric and fuel cell models, ZM is set to introduce a model featuring a hydrogen internal combustion engine.

According to information in the related release, the zero-emission work truck market in Canada is undergoing rapid development. The vehicles produced by ZM Trucks will offer a new, cost-effective alternative to fleet operators.

In addition to zero-emission vehicles, ITD offers related equipment solutions, including charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure. In addition, the company can provide a range of support services both prior to and post deployment.

Commercial vehicles from ZM Trucks are now offered in North and South America, together with countries in the Middle East.

