ZQuip and Leica Geosystems team up for Bauma

Excavator featuring systems from ZQuip and Leica Geosystems (Photo: Zquip)

Leica Geosystems and ZQuip have unveiled a prototype eight-ton excavator that is said to be ‘geospatially intelligent’.

Leica Geosystems is a producer of both hardware and software to support precision machine positioning and movement. ZQuip, part of Moog Construction, has developed a new swappable battery/diesel engine system for construction equipment.

The collaboration is intended to demonstrate how electric equipment using advance machine controls can operate more efficiently while reducing site emissions.

The modified Cat 308 excavator will be on show at the Moog Construction area (Hall/Stand FN.921/1) at the upcoming Bauma trade fair for construction and mining machinery.

Bauma will be held at Messe München in Munich, Germany, from 7-13 April.