VIDEO: Walkaround of new JCB 3TE three-tonne dumper

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

15 February 2024

The JCB 3TE battery-electric dumper is a new addition to the range. The variant replaces the diesel engine of existing models with li-ion battery packs and an electric drivetrain for a vehicle suitable for low-emission and low-noise work sites.

In this video, Rhys Bradbury, JCB’s Product and Sales manager for site dumpers, highlights the key points of the new all-electric model.

