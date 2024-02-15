VIDEO: Walkaround of new JCB 3TE three-tonne dumper
15 February 2024
The JCB 3TE battery-electric dumper is a new addition to the range. The variant replaces the diesel engine of existing models with li-ion battery packs and an electric drivetrain for a vehicle suitable for low-emission and low-noise work sites.
In this video, Rhys Bradbury, JCB’s Product and Sales manager for site dumpers, highlights the key points of the new all-electric model.
