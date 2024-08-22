$1.54 billion contract for Oshkosh Defense

The Oshkosh Defense fleet includes the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4). (Photo: Oshkosh)

Oshkosh Defense LLC said the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) has awarded a five-year, Fixed Price with Economic Price Adjustment Requirements contract for the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV) V program. Based on evaluated quantities, the requirements contract is estimated at $1.54 billion and allows Oshkosh to continue delivering new and recapitalized Heavy Tactical Vehicles and associated trailers into 2031.

The Oshkosh FHTV fleet includes the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT A4), Palletized Load System (PLS A1), PLS Trailer, and Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET A1). The company said adaptability is key to these heavy platforms providing the payload, protection, and mobility to support combat formations in the most demanding environments. To date, Oshkosh has produced more than 71,000 heavy tactical vehicles and trailers for the U.S. military and its allied nations.

“We are extremely honored that the U.S. Army continues to invest in the proven Oshkosh Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV),” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense. “Our continued collaboration with the Army ensures that we deliver exceptional, high-performance vehicles with the latest technologies and active safety features.”

Oshkosh said it will integrate enhanced capabilities into the FHTV fleet through cost-effective and targeted upgrades to modernize the fleet, extend vehicle life, and reduce operating costs. The advanced architecture of the FHTV allows for seamless integration of additional features, such as drive by wire capability, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM), electrification, export power, fuel efficiency and demand reduction modifications.

“The evolution of the FHTV through technical insertions and recapitalization is a testament to our innovation and focus on increased capabilities,” said Williams. “By integrating new technologies into the FHTV fleet, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also future proofing our vehicles to meet the evolving needs of the Warfighter.”

In June 2024, as part of the FHTV IV contract extension, the Army awarded a number of contract modifications valued at $231.9 million order for modernized trucks, kits and kit installs. The Army can begin buying vehicles on the FHTV V contract in August 2024.