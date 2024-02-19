9 electric machines & technologies to see at Intermat

You should add these electric machines to your show planner before visiting Paris in April.

Six years is a long time between trade shows. Thanks to COVID, however, that’s how long it will have been between Intermat events when the 2024 show opens in Paris in late April.

Exhibitors are likely enthused about showing their latest and greatest equipment and technology for the construction industry. Here are nine electric machines being showcased at Intermat you should consider putting into your show planner.

Ammann Electric Machines

Swiss construction equipment maker Ammann is introducing a variety of electric machines at Intermat. Among them is its first electric-drive mini excavator, the eAMX 15.

The eAMX 15 uses a 21.5 kW lithium ion battery and can operate for up to eight hours on a charge. It can be 100% recharged in 10 hours using a standard charger or up to 80% in one hour with a fast charger. The machine fits into Ammann’s existing range of 22 excavators in the 1.2 to 10-tonne range and between its conventionally powered 1.4 and 1.8-tonne minis.

Ammann’s first electric-drive mini excavator, the eAMX 15, uses a 21.5 kW lithium battery. (Photo: Ammann)

Launched last September, Intermat will be the first time the 1.5-tonne machine is displayed at a major trade show.

Ammann is also introducing two new electric-drive vibratory plate compactors: the eAPF 12/40 and eAPF 12/50. The company said these units “dispel the notion that power must be copromised when using an electric machine.”

The plate compactors deliver a maximum vibratory frequency of 100 Hz, which Ammann said is the same their gasoline-fueled counterparts. The maximum centrifugal force is 12 kN for both versions, the company said.

Each plate is driven by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are designed to maximize safety. The company said the battery packs can be charged overnight to maximize daytime operations but can be charged for a shorter period during a shift, if necessary.

The same batteries drive the new Ammann eATR 68 rammer — a benefit, the company said, as they can be used interchangeably. “This e-drive machine provides better speed and torque control, which translates to more precise and efficient compaction,” said Ralf Brutschin, strategic commercial manager of light equipment at Ammann.

Eneria Power Generation Technologies

The Cat XES60 battery energy storage system will be shown by Eneria as part of the Monnoyeur stand. (Photo: Eneria)

Power generation specialist Eneria, which is Caterpillar’s dealer in France, will be exhibiting on the stand of parent company Monnoyeur. On display will be several technologies intended to help decarbonization in the construction industry. Two pieces of equipment are intended to assist recharging of construction equipment:

With a 45 kVA maximum output that uses a 56.8 kWh lithium ion battery, the Cat XES60 battery energy storage system (BESS) is designed to work alongside traditional diesel generators to provide a hybrid solution. The battery’s typical charging time is 3 hours.

Developed with design partner EODev and produced at Eneria’s workshop in Montlhéry near Paris, the hydrogen fuel cell-powered GEH2 generator is powered by hydrogen stored separately from the unit and offers up to 100 kVA of power.



Liebherr Mobile Energy Storage System

Among the 20 machines Liebherr intends to unveil at Intermat is the Liduro Power Port (LPO), a mobile energy storage system that enables charging of hybrid or fully electric construction machinery with zero emissions.

The Liduro Power Port series will be available in various power ranges up to 160 kW/kWh starting in 2024. (Photo: Liebherr)

Initially showcased at Bauma 2022, in a 120 kW model, the LPO offers high power density and constant output up to 160 kW. The LPO can supplement grid power, covering load peaks, or be used as an isolated grid.

Sunward Electric Excavators

Sunward, which did not exhibit at Intermat 2018, will have 26 products at the 2024 event. Six of those will be product launches, and will include two new electric excavators: the SWE 60UFED and the SWE 10FED.

Both excavators are short tailswing. The 60UFED is the rated 6 tonnes, and the SWE 10FED is a 1-tonne model. According to Sunward, both will offer 4 to 6-hour duty cycles in “real world conditions” and can be fully charged in two hours using a fast charger. With these additions, the company will offer electric excavators in the 1 to 24-tonne range.