ABB to acquire BrightLoop

ABB signed an agreement to acquire BrightLoop, a French supplier of power electronics, to accelerate its electrification strategy in industrial mobility and marine propulsion. The acquisition is expected to expand ABB’s capabilities in delivering power conversion systems tailored for demanding applications — from construction and mining equipment to electric ferries and offshore vessels. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Terms were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, ABB will acquire an initial 93% controlling interest in BrightLoop, and then expects to acquire the remaining 7% minority interests in 2028. BrightLoop’s management team will reportedly remain a key part of the business and will be critical to its success under ABB’s ownership.

BrightLoop’s DCHV LP converter has a current capacity of up to 960 A and maximum capacity of 950 Vdc/700 kW. It supports up to 16 ports. (Photo: BrightLoop)

Founded in 2010 and based in Paris, BrightLoop employs around 90 people and generated revenues of approximately 16 million euros in 2024. The company offers a broad portfolio of high- and low-voltage DC/DC converters. Its technology was originally developed for the high-performance demands of motorsports and is reportedly featured in all cars on the ABB-sponsored FIA Formula E grid. Building on this foundation, ABB said BrightLoop’s solutions have been adopted across a wide range of sectors, including off-highway transportation, marine, aerospace, hydrogen mobility, and defense.

ABB said it and BrightLoop remain committed to serving customers in these sectors while strategically expanding their market presence.

“This acquisition is a strategic leap forward in our mission to help transport industries operate leaner and cleaner,” said Edgar Keller, president of ABB’s Traction division. “BrightLoop’s software-defined power platform and expertise in high-performance applications will allow us to deliver even more value to our customers as they transition to cleaner, smarter energy systems.”

The integration of BrightLoop’s technology and team is expected to enable ABB to expand its serviceable installed base, enhance its digital capabilities, and accelerate innovation across its electrification portfolio. ABB said it plans to retain BrightLoop’s engineering and manufacturing footprint in France, and to invest in scaling its operations globally.

“We are proud and excited to join the ABB family. With our shared passion for power conversion, we’re ready to support the upcoming wave of electrification in large-scale production,” said Florent Liffran, CEO of BrightLoop. “Together with the team, and thanks to ABB’s industrial and commercial strength, we will amplify our commitment to delivering outstanding products to fast-growing markets. We’re excited for what lies ahead, and deeply committed to creating value for our customers as part of ABB.”

ABB is a global technology supplier in electrification and automation with around 110,000 employees worldwide.