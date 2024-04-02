Accelera electrolyzers power Chevron solar-to-hydrogen project

Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., will supply Chevron New Energies with a 5-MW electrolyzer system for the production of low carbon intensity (LCI) electrolytic hydrogen at its facility in Lost Hills, CA.

According to the announcement, the project will leverage the strategic agreement between Cummins and Chevron to stimulate commercial and industrial adoption of hydrogen, renewable natural gas and other alternative LCI fuels in North America.

Two Accelera proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers will be used to produce hydrogen on site by utilizing solar power and non-potable produced water from Chevron’s existing assets at the Lost Hills Oil Field in Kern County. The electrolyzer system will generate over 2 tons of green hydrogen per day at fuel-cell-grade purity, enough to fuel 80 freight trucks up to 600 miles, Accelera noted.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Chevron as we work toward shared goals of advancing the hydrogen ecosystem and lowering emissions,” said Andreas Lippert, vice president and general manager of Electrolyzers for Accelera. “This new hydrogen production project in California will continue building on Accelera’s hydrogen innovation and demonstrates the kind of partnership that enables the shift to zero emissions.”