Responsive Image Banner

Acel Power, Porrima partner on sustainable vessel relaunch

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

29 May 2025

Acel Power, a Canadian maker of intelligent electric marine propulsion systems, announced its participation in the relaunch of Porrima P111, the world’s first zero-carbon vessel to circumnavigate the globe without fossil fuels. The collaboration marks the first phase of an ongoing partnership with boat builder Porrima to scale intelligent electric systems for auxiliary and main propulsion in future vessels.

Acel Power's 50 hp electric outboard motor Acel Power’s 50 hp electric outboard motor. (Photo: Acel Power/BusinessWire)

Originally built in Switzerland and launched in 2010, the vessel Porrima made history by completing four global tours powered entirely by renewable energy. After arriving in Taiwan in 2023, the ship underwent more than a year of advanced retrofitting.

The upgraded ship was rechristened Porrima P111, and the official launching ceremony took place on May 22, 2025, at Xingda Port, Kaohsiung City.

As part of the partnership between Acel Power and Porrima, Acel plans to deliver its Intelligent Electric Series for the vessel’s rigid inflatable boat (RIB) tender, utilizing its 50 hp system with 40 kWh battery pack. Acel said the integration represents a leap towards intelligent marine mobility, combining zero-emission performance with digitalization.

“This moment marks both a celebration of the past and a bold step into the future,” said Anthony Liu, CEO of Acel Power.

Acel Power said it aims to offer a comprehensive range of electric outboard motors from 1 to 650 hp.

Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Marine Electrification Power System Sustainability Partnerships & joint ventures Industry trends Transportation
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA