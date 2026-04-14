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ACT Expo reveals extensive speaker roster

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

14 April 2026

List includes commercial transportation leaders shaping fleet strategy

The speaker roster for North American fleet technology conference ACT Expo includes nearly 400 experts including executives, fleet operators and technology leaders who are shaping how commercial transportation technologies are evaluated, deployed and scaled across real-world operations.

(Illustration: ACT Expo/TRC)

“Fleet leaders are trying to make long-term technology and infrastructure decisions amidst an absolute tsunami of new technology options that not only includes a range of advanced powertrains, but now includes a rapidly expanding suite of digital and AI-powered technologies,” said Erik Neandross, president of TRC’s Clean Transportation Solutions group, producers of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo brings together the executives who are already deploying these solutions in real-world tangible applications, so attendees can cut through the noise to learn what is delivering true value for improved operations, and economic and environmental sustainability.”

The event will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., May 4 through 7. More than 500 exhibitors and 200 vehicles are expected to be part of ACT Expo this year.

Building on an agenda that will spotlight new digital, connected and clean fleet technologies, the event’s organizers said the 2026 edition will offer the fastest way for fleet professionals to get up to speed on the technologies, trends and regulations transforming commercial transportation.

Speaker lineup built for fleet decision-makers

Commercial fleets are navigating rapid change across AI, autonomy, connected vehicles, advanced safety technologies and zero-emission vehicles. During ACT Expo, speaker perspectives will anchor sessions and case studies focused on evaluating tradeoffs, measuring results, and guiding investment decisions using real deployment experience and a focus on delivering value to the customer.

ACT Expo 2026 speakers include:

  • Stephen Roy, president, Mack Trucks & Executive Vice President, Volvo Group
  • RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian
  • John Smith, incoming president and CEO, FedEx Freight
  • Joanna Buttler, general manager of Product Strategy, Daimler Truck North America
  • Don Burnette, CEO and founder, Kodiak
  • Mathias Carlbaum, president and CEO, International
  • David Carson, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing, Daimler Truck North America
  • Ossa Fisher, president, Aurora
  • Doug Gould, director, Operations Infrastructure & Strategic Partnerships, Zoox
  • Michael Halbherr, CEO, ABB E-Mobility
  • Angie Hargesheimer, group director of Advance Vehicle Technology, Ryder System, Inc.
  • Steve Hanson, senior director Fleet Operations, Engineering & Sustainability, Pepsico
  • John Harris, cofounder and CEO, Harbinger
  • Austin Henderson, CIO, FirstFleet
  • Lauren Isaac, head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Infrastructure, Waymo
  • Jack Kennedy, CEO, Platform Science
  • Keith Kerman, Chief Fleet Officer, New York City DCAS
  • Ryan Kocher, director, Emerging Equipment Technology, Knight Swift Transportation
  • Robert H. Lee, president North America, LG Energy
  • David Liu, CEO and cofounder, PlusAI
  • Johan Lundén, CEO, Coretura AB
  • Daragh P. Mahon, executive vice president and CIO, Werner
  • Brett Merritt, President, Engine Business, Cummins
  • Dan Priestly, director, Semi Truck Engineering, Tesla
  • Jonathan Randall, President of Mack Trucks North America, Mack Trucks
  • Paul Rosa, senior vice president Procurement & Fleet Planning, Penske Truck Leasing
  • Mustafa Samiwala, principal, Fleet Development, Amazon
  • Sherry Sanger, executive vice president Strategy & Marketing, Penske Transportation Solutions
  • Marty Tufte, corporate Fleet Director, WM
  • Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO, Waabi
  • Ted Valin, senior director Fleet Management, DHL Supply Chain
  • Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America

View the full list by clicking here.

ACT Expo will deliver insight across multiple formats including:

  • Mainstage and keynotes: Hear from C-suite executives and industry leaders on the trends, regulations, and technologies shaping commercial transportation.
  • Technical sessions: Participate in interactive, fleet-focused sessions delivering actionable strategies and targeted takeaways for real-world operations.
  • Expo hall theater: See technology demonstrations and expert-led discussions on the show floor, with practical insights for fleet operations. (available with Expo Hall Only pass)
  • Partner events: Engage with leading organizations through specialized sessions, roundtables, networking events, and continuing education opportunities.

Continuing education that supports fleet leadership

For the first time, ACT Expo will offer a continuing education program in partnership with  professional organizations, including the NAFA Fleet Management Association and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). The program supports certification requirements, professional development, and workforce readiness for fleet professionals.

More than 25 conference sessions and 10 workshops are approved for continuing education credit, allowing full conference registrants to earn recognized hours or professional certificates while engaging in practical education aligned with real-world fleet operations, sustainability, safety, and technology decision-making.

TRC Daimler Truck North America Mack Trucks commercial transportation technologies digital and AI-powered technologies AI ACT Expo Technical sessions Erik Neandross Stephen Roy RJ Scaringe Expo Hall Only pass Las Vegas, Nev. Las Vegas Convention Center
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