Ag equipment sales dip prompts layoffs at John Deere

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 July 2024

John Deere is laying off workers across three factories in Illinois and Iowa, citing challenging market conditions that have negatively affected product demand. Roughly 600 workers are expected to be laid off by the end of August, according to multiple news reports.

John Deere combine Photo: KHL Staff

The latest layoffs are intended to proactively scale back production and better align inventory levels of equipment with demand forecasts. The agricultural sector has been especially hard hit by declining commodity prices and high interest rates, resulting in expectations for further declines in ag equipment sales for the second half of 2024.

According to the reports, more than 300 production employees (combined) at John Deere Davenport Works and John Deere Dubuque Works in Iowa and just under 300 employees at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Ill., will be affected. Reports noted a reduction of salaried employees is slated by this fall, as well.

The latest move adds to the 800+ workers previously laid off from three other Iowa-based plants and a tech center earlier this year. According to the company, the strategy is to optimize its factories for future products, improve operating efficiency and take advantage of national and global locations with a growing labor force.

John Deere employs over 80,000 employees at more than 100 locations globally.

North America United States of America Business & Finance Industry News Agricultural Equipment
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA